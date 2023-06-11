Shooting in Sweden Leaves One Dead and Three Injured (Video) today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

According to the police, a shooting occurred on Saturday evening near the “Varsta” shopping center, south of Stockholm, resulting in one fatality and three injuries. The police later arrested two individuals in connection with the incident. This brings the total number of shooting victims in the Stockholm region to seven within a 24-hour period. Swedish police statistics reveal that from January to May 2023, there were 144 shooting incidents resulting in 18 fatalities and 41 injuries across Sweden. Additionally, ten deaths were recorded in the Stockholm region during that same time period.

Sweden shooting Gun violence Fatal shooting Crime in Sweden Police investigation

News Source : Israa Farhan

Source Link :One killed, 3 Injured in Shooting in Sweden (Video)/