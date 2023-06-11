Shooting in Sweden Leaves One Teen Dead and Three Injured – Reports today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

In the early evening, the police were alerted to a shooting near a square in southern Stockholm. Upon arrival, they discovered two individuals with gunshot wounds, while two others were found injured nearby. Sadly, one of the wounded teenagers passed away, while the others were rushed to the hospital. “The victim who died at the scene was a 15-year-old boy,” shared Stockholm police spokesperson Towe Hagg with AFP. Another 15-year-old boy and a man and woman between the ages of 45 and 65 were also injured. Following a car chase south of Stockholm, two men were arrested about an hour after the shooting. The police have launched an investigation into the murder and attempted murder. On Friday, three more individuals were injured in two separate shootings in the larger Stockholm area. Sweden has been grappling with a surge of shootings and bombings in recent years as drug-fueled gangs settle scores. According to police data, there were 391 shootings in 2022, 62 of which were fatal, an increase from the previous year’s 45.

News Source : Tasnim News Agency

Source Link :Teenager Killed, Three Wounded in Sweden Shooting – Other Media news/