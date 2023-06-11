Shooting in Sweden leaves one teenager dead and three injured today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A shooting in Stockholm resulted in the death of a 15-year-old boy and injuries to three others, according to police. The motive for the shooting has not yet been determined. The incident occurred near a square in southern Stockholm, with police responding to reports of gunfire in the early evening. Two individuals were found with gunshot wounds at the scene, while two others were located nearby. The teenage victim later died from his injuries, while the other three injured individuals were taken to hospital. Two men were arrested following a car chase south of Stockholm approximately an hour after the shooting. The police have launched an investigation into murder and attempted murder. Two separate shootings in the wider Stockholm region injured three more people the following day.

News Source : Head Topics

Source Link :Teenager killed, three wounded in Sweden shooting/