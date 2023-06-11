Shooting in Sweden leaves one teenager dead and three injured today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

According to police, a shooting in southern Stockholm on Saturday resulted in the death of a 15-year-old boy and the injury of three others. The motive for the shooting remains unknown. Police arrived at the scene after receiving reports of gunshots near a square and found two people injured there, with two more injured nearby. The teenager later died from his wounds, while the others were taken to hospital. In a statement, police noted that a 15-year-old boy, a man, and a woman aged between 45 and 65 were injured. Following a car chase south of Stockholm, two men were arrested approximately an hour after the shooting. Police have launched an investigation into the incident, which they classify as murder and attempted murder. In recent years, Sweden has experienced a surge in shootings and bombings as gangs engage in drug-related violence, with 391 shootings recorded in 2022, 62 of which were fatal.

