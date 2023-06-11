Shooting in Sweden leaves one teenager dead and three injured today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

According to police, a shooting in Stockholm resulted in the death of a 15-year-old boy and injuries to three others on Saturday. The motive for the shooting has not yet been determined. The incident was reported near a square in southern Stockholm in the early evening, with two people found with gunshot wounds at the scene and two more injured nearby. The teenager died from his injuries, while the other victims were taken to the hospital. Two men were arrested after a car chase south of Stockholm an hour after the shooting, and police have launched an investigation into murder and attempted murder. Sweden has been experiencing a surge of shootings and bombings in recent years, with 391 shootings recorded in 2022, 62 of them resulting in fatalities.

News Source : Al Arabiya English

Source Link: Teenager killed, three wounded in Sweden shooting