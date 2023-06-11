Shooting in Sweden leaves one teenager dead and three others injured today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Following a shooting in Farsta, southern Stockholm on Saturday, police officers were seen working at the crime scene, according to a photo obtained by reporters. Police have confirmed that a 15-year-old boy was killed and three others sustained injuries in the incident. While the motive for the shooting remains unknown, police received reports of the incident in the early evening near a square in southern Stockholm. Upon arrival, they found two individuals with gunshot wounds at the scene while two others were found injured nearby. The teenager later succumbed to his injuries, while the others were taken to the hospital. Police have arrested two men following a car chase south of Stockholm an hour after the shooting. Sweden has been struggling to contain a recent surge of shootings and bombings, with many incidents attributed to gang activity linked to the narcotics trade. In 2022, the country recorded 391 shootings, 62 of which were fatal, compared to 45 in the previous year. An investigation into murder and attempted murder has been launched by the police. In related news, three people sustained injuries in two separate shootings in the wider Stockholm area on Friday. Source: Al Arabiya.

