Shooting in Sweden leaves one teenager dead and three others injured today.

A shooting in southern Stockholm on Saturday resulted in the death of a 15-year-old boy and injuries to three others. The motive behind the shooting has yet to be determined, and police were alerted to the incident in the early evening. Two individuals with gunshot wounds were found at the scene, while two others were discovered nearby. The fatally injured teenager was unable to recover from his wounds, while the others were transported to hospital. Two men have been arrested in connection with the crime following a car chase south of Stockholm. The police have launched a murder and attempted murder investigation. This shooting follows two separate incidents on Friday, whereby three individuals were injured. Sweden has been struggling to combat the increase in shootings and bombings in recent years that are often the result of gang-related narcotics trade. In 2022, the country registered 391 shootings, 62 of which were fatal, up from the year before, according to police data.

