Shooting in Sweden results in death of teenager and injuries to three others today.

A shooting in Stockholm on Saturday resulted in the death of a 15-year-old boy and injured three others, with no known motive at this time, according to the police. The incident occurred in the southern part of Stockholm, with police receiving reports of the shooting in the early evening. Two people with gunshot wounds were found at the scene, while two others were found injured nearby. The teenager died from his injuries, while the others were taken to the hospital. Two men were arrested after a car chase south of Stockholm an hour after the shooting. Police have launched an investigation into murder and attempted murder. Sweden has seen a surge in shootings and bombings in recent years, with 391 shootings registered in 2022, resulting in 62 fatalities, up from 45 the previous year.

