Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

At around 8 p.m., law enforcement officials reached Broadway Road, located to the east of Interstate 10, and discovered that a man and a woman had been shot.

Tempe shooting Gun violence in Arizona Domestic violence incidents Police investigation in Tempe Community response to gun violence

News Source : https://www.wsaz.com

Source Link :Woman dead, man hurt after shooting in Tempe/