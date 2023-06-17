Shooting in the Garden: Father Kills Three Boys today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

In Ohio, a man named Chad Doerman has admitted to using a rifle to kill his three teenage sons in their home. His daughter managed to escape and ran away, screaming that her father was killing everyone. Doerman also injured the children’s mother in the hand. He will now face an aggravated life sentence. This terrible incident took place on Thursday afternoon in their family home in Monroe Township. One of the children, aged 3, 4, or 7, managed to flee to a nearby field but was caught by Doerman and brought back to the house. The mother called the police and reported that her babies had been shot. When officers arrived, they found the bodies of the children. The three children, whose names were not released, died at the scene. Their 34-year-old mother was found injured in her hand. Prosecutors say the mother was shot while trying to retrieve the gun from Doerman. She is being treated at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and is expected to survive. It’s unclear whether the surviving daughter was injured or how old she is. Doerman confessed to the police that he had lined up the children in the garden and shot them. He had reportedly planned the murder for months.

