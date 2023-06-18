Shooting in Washington leaves two dead and three injured today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Over the weekend, a shooting occurred in the campground of the amphitheater just before 8:30 p.m. Initially, the sheriff’s office reported that five people were wounded, but later confirmed that two had died and three others were injured, including the shooter. According to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, the suspect was shooting randomly into the crowd before being apprehended. The investigation will now be handled by Washington’s State Office of Independent Investigations, which looks into officer-involved shootings. It is unclear at this time whether the suspect was wounded by law enforcement.

News Source : Mehr News Agency

Source Link :Two dead, three injured in shooting in Washington/