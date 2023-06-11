Shooting in West Palm leaves one man dead and another injured today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

According to the sheriff’s office, a shooting in West Palm Beach resulted in the death of one man and injury of another on Saturday morning. Responding to the incident near Foster’s Shak, a beach bar close to Palm Beach International Airport, law enforcement officials discovered evidence of a shooting but no victims. However, two adult males with apparent gunshot wounds were later brought to a local hospital, where one died and the other was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Foster’s Shak was also the site of a deadly shooting in October 2021, but no information on a suspect has been provided by the Sheriff’s Office, which is urging anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

News Source : Scott Travis, South Florida Sun-Sentinel

Source Link :One man dead, another injured in West Palm shooting/