Shooting in West Palm leaves one man dead and another injured today.

Shooting in West Palm leaves one man dead and another injured today.

Posted on June 11, 2023

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

According to the sheriff’s office, a shooting in West Palm Beach resulted in the death of one man and injury of another on Saturday morning. Responding to the incident near Foster’s Shak, a beach bar close to Palm Beach International Airport, law enforcement officials discovered evidence of a shooting but no victims. However, two adult males with apparent gunshot wounds were later brought to a local hospital, where one died and the other was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Foster’s Shak was also the site of a deadly shooting in October 2021, but no information on a suspect has been provided by the Sheriff’s Office, which is urging anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

  1. West Palm shooting
  2. Fatal shooting in West Palm
  3. Gun violence in West Palm
  4. Homicide in West Palm
  5. Crime in West Palm

News Source : Scott Travis, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
Source Link :One man dead, another injured in West Palm shooting/

Post Views: 18

Leave a Reply