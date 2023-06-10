Shooting in Western Pennsylvania leaves one woman dead and four injured. today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A shooting at a home in Jeannette, Pennsylvania, has resulted in the death of Brianna Lartz, a 25-year-old woman, with four others injured. The Westmoreland County coroner and district attorney have reported that the injured are expected to recover. The police are seeking a 25-year-old man who is believed to be involved in the shooting, along with a second person who has not yet been identified. Both individuals are considered to be armed and dangerous and frequent the Wilkinsburg, Braddock and Uniontown areas. Anyone with information is asked to contact Jeannette police or county detectives. Lartz’s mother, Bruna Vesco Leonard, said her daughter was visiting a friend and had been planning to move to the country with her two children to start a landscaping and home cleaning business.

Gun violence in Pennsylvania Mass shooting in western Pennsylvania Domestic violence and gun ownership Mental health and access to firearms Advocacy for stricter gun laws and background checks

News Source : AP NEWS

Source Link :Woman killed, 4 wounded in western Pennsylvania shooting/