Shooting Incident at Michigan Collegiate High School

Authorities are investigating a shooting that occurred at Michigan Collegiate High School. The incident took place during school hours, and several students were injured.

Police arrived at the scene soon after receiving reports of the shooting. The shooter is believed to be a former student who had been expelled from the school. He was apprehended by the police and taken into custody.

The injured students were immediately rushed to the hospital for medical attention. Their condition is currently unknown, and the authorities have not released any further information regarding their injuries.

The school has been closed for the day, and students have been sent home. Parents and guardians of the students have been informed of the incident and are advised to contact the school for any further updates.

The investigation is ongoing, and the authorities are urging anyone with information about the incident to come forward and assist with the investigation.





