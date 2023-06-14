Shooting Incident at SDF Firing Range in Japan Leaves One Dead and Two Injured today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

In Gifu, central Japan, a member of the Self-Defense Forces died and two others were injured by a fellow member with a rifle at an SDF firing range. The incident occurred on Wednesday morning, and one of the injured individuals is in critical condition. The 18-year-old GSDF member who fired the rifle has been arrested for alleged attempted murder. The victims are in their 20s and 50s. The shooting took place at the Ground Self-Defense Force facility, several kilometers northeast of JR Gifu Station, with no civilian casualties reported.

News Source : KYODO NEWS

Source Link :1 dead, 2 injured in shooting incident at SDF firing range in Japan/