Shooting Incident at Westgate

Westgate Lockdown: Chaos and Tragedy Unfold as Gunmen Attack

On September 21, 2013, a group of gunmen attacked the Westgate shopping mall in Nairobi, Kenya. The attack resulted in a lockdown of the mall, leaving shoppers and workers trapped inside while chaos and tragedy unfolded.

The gunmen, who were later identified as members of the Somali militant group al-Shabaab, began firing indiscriminately at shoppers and workers at around midday. The attack continued for four days, with the gunmen taking hostages and engaging in a standoff with Kenyan security forces.

The death toll from the attack was 67, including both Kenyan citizens and foreign nationals. More than 200 people were injured.

The Westgate lockdown remains a tragic reminder of the ongoing threat of terrorism around the world.

