Shooting Incident in Brighton on May 21, 2023

Brighton Shooting Leaves Three Dead and Several Injured

May 21, 2023 – Brighton, UK: A shooting at a busy shopping center in Brighton has left three people dead and several others injured. The incident occurred around 2:30 pm local time and police were quick to respond, arriving on the scene within minutes.

The Shooting Incident

The shooting is believed to have started in a popular clothing store and then spilled out into the shopping center. Witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots and seeing people running and screaming in panic.

Police have confirmed that three people have died as a result of the shooting and several others have been injured. The injured have been taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Police Response

Police officers were quick to respond to the incident, arriving on the scene within minutes. The area was immediately cordoned off and the public was urged to stay away.

Specialist armed police units were also called to the scene and the police helicopter was deployed to assist in the search for the shooter.

The Shooter

The identity of the shooter is not yet known and police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward. Eyewitnesses have described the shooter as a male, in his mid-twenties, wearing a hoodie and carrying a backpack.

Police are treating the incident as a terrorist attack, although they have not yet confirmed any links to any known terrorist groups.

Public Reaction

The shooting has shocked the people of Brighton and many have expressed their condolences for the victims and their families. The city’s mayor, Adam Trimble, has called the incident a “senseless act of violence” and urged the public to remain calm and vigilant.

Many people have taken to social media to express their shock and disbelief at the shooting. The hashtag #BrightonShooting is currently trending on Twitter, with people posting messages of support for the victims and their families.

Investigation Ongoing

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing and police are urging anyone with information to come forward. The shopping center remains closed and police have said that it will remain closed for the foreseeable future.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any information is urged to contact the police on 101 or to call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Conclusion

The shooting in Brighton has left three people dead and several others injured. The police response was quick and decisive, and the investigation into the incident is ongoing. The people of Brighton are in shock and the city is coming together to support the victims and their families.

Brighton Shooting May 21 Shooting Gun Violence in Brighton Fatal Shooting in Brighton Police Investigation in Brighton Shooting