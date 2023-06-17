Shooting incident in Dayton

Dayton Active Shooter

The city of Dayton, Ohio was rocked by a mass shooting on August 4, 2019. The shooter, identified as 24-year-old Connor Betts, opened fire in the city’s Oregon District, a popular nightlife area, killing nine people and injuring 27 others before being fatally shot by police.

Betts, who was armed with a .223-caliber rifle and multiple high-capacity magazines, began shooting just after 1 a.m. local time. Police responded within 20 seconds and were able to take down the shooter quickly, preventing further casualties.

The motive behind the shooting remains unclear, but authorities have suggested that Betts may have been targeting his sister and her companion, both of whom were among the victims.

The Dayton shooting came just hours after a mass shooting in El Paso, Texas, which left 22 people dead and dozens more injured. The two shootings reignited debates about gun control and mental health in the United States, with many calling for stricter laws and better access to mental health resources.

The victims of the Dayton shooting ranged in age from 22 to 57, and included four women and five men. The city of Dayton and the entire country mourned their loss and rallied around the survivors and their families in the aftermath of the tragedy.

