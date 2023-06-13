Shooting Incident in Movie Theater Results in One Fatality, Reports Say today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

According to CBS affiliate KIRO-TV, a person was fatally shot during a screening of a "Transformers" movie at a theater in Washington state. The incident was reported to the police around midnight on Tuesday, and no arrests have been made. Authorities believe that the shooting was targeted, and there is no immediate threat to the public. Witnesses in the theater reported seeing police lights and being told to evacuate. The victim and the suspect were both in the theater watching the movie. Kent, where the shooting occurred, is located about 20 miles south of Seattle.

News Source : Kerry Breen

Source Link :1 person reportedly dead after shooting inside movie theater/