Brian Yow : Shooting incident in Myrtle Beach involving suspect Brian Yow and victim.

Hi neighbors! This is Karena Garrity, your friendly host of the Myrtle Beach Patch newsletter. Keep reading for the latest happenings in town, including:

Reminder to check the size of your beach umbrella.

A shooting incident that occurred over the weekend.

Moms Demand Action event to raise awareness about gun violence.

But first, let’s take a look at today’s weather: expect some sun with a chance of showers, with a high of 78 and a low of 64.

Here are the top stories in Myrtle Beach today:

Myrtle Beach’s ‘umbrellas only’ rule is now in effect, allowing only circular umbrellas up to 7.5 feet in diameter in-line or behind the established umbrella line until Labor Day. A shooting incident over the weekend involved the suspect and victim shooting at each other. The suspect, identified as Brian Yow from Asheboro, NC, has been charged with attempted murder and other offenses. Moms Demand Action is hosting a “Wear Orange” event on June 4 to raise awareness about gun violence. Participants are encouraged to wear orange clothing in support of the movement.

And let’s take a moment to thank our sponsor, Val Lyons from CBRE in Myrtle Beach, who can help you sell your home quickly and for top dollar.

Looking for something to do in town? Check out the Carolina Opry, Charles Bach Wonders! Magic & Illusion Show, or Comedy Hypnosis Hour.

In partnership with T-Mobile, we’re also celebrating Father’s Day by giving shoutouts to Myrtle Beach dads who make us smile. Fill out this form to nominate a dad today.

And don’t miss the Myrtle Beach Photo of the Day, courtesy of Walt Jennings.

Finally, let’s hear from our sponsors and see what’s happening in town, including news from Visit Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans, and the Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach.

Thanks for reading, and see you tomorrow for more updates!

Karena Garrity, your Myrtle Beach Patch host

Read Full story : 🌱Moms Demand Action Event June 4th + Umbrella Rule In Effect In MB /

News Source : Karena Garrity

Moms Demand Action June 4th Event Umbrella Rule in MB Gun Violence Prevention Community Safety Advocacy