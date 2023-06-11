Shooting Incident in Pattani Claims Lives of Police Officers today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A group of men in Khok Pho, Pattani, Southern Thailand shot and killed a 22-year-old policeman who was on duty at a railway guard’s hut. Six men, disguised as women wearing hijabs and on motorcycles, opened fire at the guard hut where the policeman was stationed with two other officers of the State Railway of Thailand (SRT). The victim was shot in the head and body and was rushed to Khok Pho Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The other two SRT officers survived the attack. Na Pradu Police Chief Col. Pol. Chatchai Chanasit confirmed the incident and the identity of the victim in a statement to Bernama.

