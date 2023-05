Police in Mansfield, Massachusetts are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on West Church Street. A 23-year-old male victim was found with gunshot wounds and one person has been detained in connection with the homicide. The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time.

Read Full story : Police investigating 23-year-old killed in shooting in Mansfield – Boston 25 News /

News Source : Natalie Khait

1. Police investigation

2. 23-year-old killed

3. Shooting in Mansfield

4. Boston 25 News

5. Crime scene investigation