“Shooting” : Man killed in shooting incident in Jacobs neighborhood

Man Shot and Killed Next to Louisville Elementary School

On a recent afternoon, a man was shot and killed next to a Louisville elementary school in the Jacobs neighborhood. The incident occurred a little after 1 p.m. in the 2400 block of Nichols View Court. The Louisville Metro Police Department arrived to find a man had been shot and he was pronounced dead at the scene. The LMPD’s homicide unit is currently investigating the case.

Parents heard about the shooting and rushed to Jacob Elementary School to ensure the safety of their children. Although the shooting had nothing to do with the school, officials kept the students inside after normal school hours as a precaution while the police searched for the suspect.

However, the 45-minute delay in releasing the children from school did not sit well with some parents. Lashawnda Dickerson, the mother of a fourth-grader, expressed her concern and frustration, stating, “The principal says she doesn’t care what the parents say; she’s not letting them go. I just feel like that’s not fair to us that our kids can’t come home. They’re hungry.”

On the other hand, some parents, like Crystal Sanders, thought that keeping children safely inside the school for an extra 45 minutes was the right move. She shared her emotional experience, saying, “I flew over here, and I’ve been here since it happened. There were six cop cars when I got here. I knew I wasn’t supposed to be here, but I couldn’t leave, not knowing my babies were safe. I’m really impressed with how the school handled it.”

Stephanie Newkirk and her husband grew up in the Jacobs neighborhood and attended Jacob Elementary, and their 10-year-old nephew is now a fourth-grader at the school. Newkirk expressed her disappointment in how the area is changing and not for the better. She said, “At one point, it wasn’t a dangerous neighborhood, but now it’s turning into one. It has for the last couple of years, since COVID-19. It’s gotten worse. The city has gotten worse. People are turning on each other, and they shouldn’t be.”

As a precaution, all after-school activities at the school were canceled. The LMPD is currently following leads, but no arrests have been made yet.

News Source : WLKY

Source Link :Shooting in Jacobs neighborhood leaves man dead /