An inquiry into a murder is presently underway following the deadly shooting of a woman in the southern region of Kansas City on Wednesday morning. Following a report of a shooting at approximately 8:30 a.m., the Kansas City police dispatched officers to the intersection of East 74th Street and College Avenue. Inside a residence, the officers discovered J’rya H. Cockrell, an 18-year-old, who had been shot. Despite the prompt arrival of EMS personnel, she was unfortunately pronounced dead at the location. The police have apprehended a person of interest, and there is presently no active search for additional suspects. Anyone with further information is encouraged to contact the detectives at 816-234-5043. Alternatively, anonymous tips can be submitted by calling the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

News Source : FOX3 Now

Source Link :18-yea-old Jarya Hai jail Cockrell killed in shooting near 74th, College in south Kansas City/