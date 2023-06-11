Shooting near West Palm Beach leaves one dead and another wounded today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

According to a news release from Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, a shooting occurred near Foster’s Shack restaurant in the 2200 block of Belvedere Road near Congress Avenue early Sunday, resulting in one fatality and one non-life-threatening injury. Although evidence of a shooting was found at the scene, no victims were located. Later, two men with apparent gunshot wounds were dropped off at a local hospital, where one died shortly after arrival. The other man was treated for his injuries. The Violent Crimes Division is investigating the incident as a homicide, and information about suspects is currently unknown. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS or use the “See Something” feature on the PBSO app, which can be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.

News Source : WPTV News Channel 5 West Palm

Source Link :Man dead, another wounded after shooting near West Palm Beach/