Shooting of driver during traffic stop in Allentown under investigation

Pennsylvania State Police shooting victim : Shooting of man by PA State Police trooper during traffic stop under investigation in Allentown

A news release from the Pennsylvania State Police states that an investigation is underway regarding a trooper’s shooting of a man during a traffic stop in Allentown on Friday. The incident occurred while state troopers and the Allentown Police Department were conducting a joint traffic enforcement detail near South Third and West Union streets. The reason for the vehicle stop was not disclosed. The trooper fired two rounds from a department-issued Sig Sauer P227 handgun, hitting the driver, for reasons that were not disclosed. The injured driver fled and hit multiple vehicles before finally stopping in the 500 block of South Carlisle Street. The driver was taken to St. Luke’s University Hospital, and another motorist was also taken to a local hospital for minor injuries. The state police Troop M Major Case Team is investigating the incident with assistance from the Troop M Forensic Services Unit, the Troop M Collision Analysis Reconstruction Unit, Allentown Police Department, and Lehigh County District Attorney’s Office.

