Shooting on 11th Terrace in Lehigh Acres leaves 2 dead and 2 hospitalized today.

A shooting at a residence on 11th Terrace in Lehigh Acres has resulted in two fatalities and two injuries. Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno held a press conference regarding the incident, stating that Yohani de Lazaro, 45, arrived at the home before 7 a.m. wearing a ski mask and killed a man and an elderly woman. De Lazaro then engaged in a physical altercation with a woman inside the home, ultimately shooting her in the face. Another man was able to subdue de Lazaro, leaving him with blunt-force trauma. The woman and de Lazaro are both hospitalized. Two children were present in the home but were unharmed. Marceno believes that de Lazaro had a connection to someone in the residence, and the shooting may be related to ongoing legal issues between de Lazaro and his spouse. Stephanie Harkins, a neighbor, reported hearing yelling the previous night and owns six dogs for protection. The investigation is ongoing.

News Source : Joey Pellegrino

Source Link :2 dead, 2 hospitalized after shooting on 11th Terrace in Lehigh Acres/