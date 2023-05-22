“shooting on W. McKinley Street” today : Officials report that two people were shot on W. McKinley Street resulting in one death and one injury.

Posted on May 22, 2023

One person has died and another has been taken to a local hospital in stable condition following an early morning shooting in the 600 block of W. McKinley Street, Baton Rouge. EMS responded to the scene at 12:40 a.m. on May 22, and police are investigating.

News Source : Michael Scheidt

