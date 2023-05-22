“shooting on W. McKinley Street” today : Officials report that two people were shot on W. McKinley Street resulting in one death and one injury.

Officials report one dead and another injured in a double shooting on W. McKinley Street. today 2023.

One person has died and another has been taken to a local hospital in stable condition following an early morning shooting in the 600 block of W. McKinley Street, Baton Rouge. EMS responded to the scene at 12:40 a.m. on May 22, and police are investigating.

News Source : Michael Scheidt

