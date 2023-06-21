Shooting outside Barnesville church leaves one woman dead and two others injured today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The first homicide in over two years has shaken up Barnesville, a small town located an hour south of Atlanta. In a church parking lot, a woman was shot and killed while two others were injured. Crime scene technicians gathered evidence overnight. According to investigators, the three individuals were sitting in a parked car when the shooter pulled up and started firing. Barnesville Police Chief Belinda Penamon believes that the individuals may have run out of gas and were refueling their car. The victims are not from Lamar County, and the motive for the shooting is unknown. No details have been released about a possible suspect or vehicle, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is aiding local officials with the case. Penamon stated that the last known homicide in Barnesville was two years ago and is urging anyone with information to contact the GBI.

Barnesville church shooting Gun violence against women Fatal shooting in Georgia Community response to shooting Church safety measures after shooting

News Source : FOX 5 Atlanta

Source Link :Woman killed, 2 others injured in shooting outside of Barnesville church/