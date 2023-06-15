Shooting outside Elm Street apartment complex leaves one Prairie View A&M student dead and three others injured today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Early Thursday morning, there was a shooting at an apartment complex in Prairie View, Texas. One Prairie View A&M student was killed and three others were injured. Police responded to the shooting at The Gates of Prairie View and found a young woman dead from a gunshot wound. The victim was going into her senior year at the university and was friends with one of the women involved in the shooting. According to investigators, the incident began when a man broke into his girlfriend’s nearby home and assaulted her. The girlfriend then drove to The Gates of Prairie View to tell her friend. The man followed her, and an argument ensued outside the apartment complex. The friend who lived at the complex and her security guard boyfriend came downstairs to see what was happening, and the friend’s boyfriend grabbed his gun. The two boyfriends argued, and the man accused of assaulting his girlfriend pulled out a gun and began shooting. The security guard fired back, and one of the bullets struck the woman’s friend. Three others were also shot and taken to area hospitals. Two suspects fled the scene but were later detained at another location. The Texas Rangers are assisting in the ongoing investigation.

Elm Street shooting Prairie View A&M Campus safety Prairie View A&M Gun violence on college campuses Community response to campus shootings Student advocacy for campus safety

News Source : ABC13 Houston

Source Link :Prairie View A&M student killed, 3 others hurt in shooting outside Elm Street apartment complex/