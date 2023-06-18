DeKalb County shooting victim names unknown : Shooting outside lounge injures 5 in DeKalb County, suspect still at large

An investigation is currently underway following a shooting outside a lounge in DeKalb County, Georgia, in the early hours of Sunday morning. According to reports, police were called to the Cosmopolitan Premier Lounge at approximately 3am. It has been confirmed that the shooting occurred outside the venue, and the identities and conditions of the five injured individuals are not yet known. A witness in the area claimed to have heard the gunfire. As of now, the suspect is still at large, and the investigation is ongoing.

