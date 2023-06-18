Shooting outside of Chicago results in one fatality and 19 injuries. today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Gunfire broke out at a strip mall in a Chicago suburb just after midnight on Sunday, resulting in one fatality and 19 injuries. Law enforcement officials responded to reports of gunshots in Willowbrook, Ill., around 12:30 a.m. local time, where a large gathering of people was taking place. The injured were transported to local hospitals, and their identities and injuries were not disclosed. The authorities are still investigating the suspect or suspects responsible for the shooting, according to Eric Swanson, the deputy chief of the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office, who spoke at a news conference on Sunday. Witnesses stated that the gathering was a Juneteenth celebration. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

News Source : Wisconsin Public Radio

Source Link : Wisconsin Public Radio