Shooting outside Washington music festival leaves 2 dead and 3 injured today.

During the Beyond Wonderland electronic dance music festival at the Gorge Amphitheater in Quincy, Washington, a gunman opened fire on Saturday night, resulting in the death of two individuals, as confirmed by the police. The shooter was apprehended by the authorities, while three individuals, including the assailant, were injured during the incident at the campgrounds. The festival was completely sold out.

