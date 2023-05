shooting suspect : Shooting suspect arrested after brief pursuit on red ATV

Following a short chase involving the culprit on a red ATV, the shooting suspect sought refuge in a residence before being apprehended. The incident was resolved with the perpetrator’s arrest.

Read Full story : Police arrest shooting suspect following brief ATV pursuit near downtown LA /

News Source : CBS-Losangeles

1) Police arrest

2) Shooting suspect

3) ATV pursuit

4) Downtown LA

5) Criminal investigation.