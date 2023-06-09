Shooting suspect Demarcus Barnett charged with second-degree murder in death of Lasanta McGill in Northwest DC market argument-turned-shooting

Lasanta McGill victim name : Shooting Suspect Demarcus Barnett Charged With Second-Degree Murder in Death of Lasanta McGill in Northwest DC Market

According to police, Lasanta McGill, a 62-year-old man, was fatally shot after an argument inside a market in Northwest DC spilled out onto the street and shots were fired. Metropolitan Police Commander James Boteler stated that officers in the area of the 1900 block of 7th Street NW heard gunshots while on patrol near the Howard Theater at around 1:15 p.m. on Thursday, June 8. Upon arrival, they found and treated McGill, who had been shot, until paramedics arrived to take him to a nearby hospital where he died on Thursday afternoon. The police arrested a suspect and recovered a weapon from the scene with the help of responding officers and nearby eyewitnesses. A 20-year-old Southeast DC resident named Demarcus Barnett was identified as the shooter and has been charged with second-degree murder while armed. The initial investigation revealed that an altercation involving at least three people occurred inside a nearby deli/market that made its way onto the street. During the argument, Barnett allegedly took out a gun and began shooting, striking McGill. Boteler believes that McGill was not involved in the initial dispute inside the store and was merely out on the block enjoying the weather. Boteler stated that there are too many people carrying illegal firearms on the streets of Washington, DC, and simple disputes leading to gunfire are unacceptable.

News Source : Zak Failla

