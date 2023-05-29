shooting suspect search today : Police on the hunt for shooting suspect amidst heightened police presence near Gonzaga Family Haven

Police on the hunt for shooting suspect following intense police activity close to Gonzaga Family Haven. today 2023.
The Spokane Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a shooting suspect connected to a heavy police presence near Gonzaga Family Haven on Saturday afternoon.
Read Full story :Police searching for shooting suspect from heavy police scene near Gonzaga Family Haven/
News Source : KXLY kxly.com
- Shooting suspect search
- Gonzaga Family Haven incident
- Police investigation shooting
- Heavy police presence near Gonzaga Family Haven
- Suspect apprehension strategy