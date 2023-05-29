shooting suspect search today : Police on the hunt for shooting suspect amidst heightened police presence near Gonzaga Family Haven

shooting suspect search today : Police on the hunt for shooting suspect amidst heightened police presence near Gonzaga Family Haven

Posted on May 29, 2023

Police on the hunt for shooting suspect following intense police activity close to Gonzaga Family Haven. today 2023.
The Spokane Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a shooting suspect connected to a heavy police presence near Gonzaga Family Haven on Saturday afternoon.

News Source : KXLY kxly.com

  1. Shooting suspect search
  2. Gonzaga Family Haven incident
  3. Police investigation shooting
  4. Heavy police presence near Gonzaga Family Haven
  5. Suspect apprehension strategy
Post Views: 19

Leave a Reply