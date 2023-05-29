shooting suspect today : Police Hunt for Shooting Suspect in Gonzaga Family Haven Area Amid Heavy Police Presence

Police Hunt for Shooting Suspect following Intense Police Activity near Gonzaga Family Haven today 2023.
The video from KXLY.com reports on the reopening of Northern Quest Resort & Casino in Spokane, Washington after being closed for nearly two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The casino has implemented various safety measures to ensure the health of customers and employees, including mandatory face masks and temperature checks.
Read Full story :UPDATE: Police searching for shooting suspect from heavy police scene near Gonzaga Family Haven/
News Source : KXLY kxly.com
- Shooting suspect search
- Gonzaga Family Haven shooting
- Police investigation Gonzaga Family Haven
- Heavy police presence shooting suspect
- Suspect at large shooting near Gonzaga Family Haven