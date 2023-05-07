“shooting” Today : Fatal shooting on Ridgeway Road claims a man’s life

Shooting on Ridgeway Road leaves one man dead

Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Ridgeway Road on Sunday morning. The victim was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition and later died from his injuries. Police say the suspects were in a black Cadillac that went North on Ridgeway Road.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are working to identify and apprehend the suspects. The incident has left the community shaken and underscores the need for increased vigilance and cooperation to prevent such tragic incidents from occurring in the future.

News Source : https://www.actionnews5.com

Source Link :Man dead after shooting on Ridgeway Road/