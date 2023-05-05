shooting Today : New Haven shooting claims life of man in morning hours

Man Killed in Early Morning Homicide in New Haven

New Haven, CT (WFSB) – A man was killed in an early morning homicide in New Haven. The victim was not identified, but Channel 3 was told that he was a 45-year-old man with family ties to Meriden. The incident happened on Congress Avenue near Vernon Street, and police responded to the scene around 6:35 a.m. on Friday.

According to the police, patrol officers responded to the scene and found a male who had been shot. Thanks to cameras in the area, they were able to determine that the incident appeared to have stemmed from a dispute. They said it could have been a potential robbery that went wrong and turned deadly. However, they did say that the victim was targeted. The victim was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries there.

Witnesses were interviewed, and evidence was collected at the scene. No other details were released, and the police investigation is ongoing.

The homicide marked the Elm City’s 11th of 2023. The increase in homicides is concerning for the city, and law enforcement officials are working to address the issue.

