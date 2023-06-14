Shooting victim dies in Killeen, no suspect arrested

Killeen shooting victim : Shooting victim dies in Killeen – suspect still at large

Officers were called to the 400 block of East Bryce Avenue at approximately 11:32 p.m. in response to a shooting victim, according to police. The man, who had sustained a gunshot wound, received life-saving measures from officers and Killeen EMS before being airlifted to Baylor Scott & White hospital in critical condition. Sadly, he died on June 12 at 4:12 p.m. Despite ongoing investigations, no arrests have been made yet. The Killeen Police Department urges anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477. 6 News will provide updates as they become available.

News Source : 6 News Digital (6News)

Killeen shooting 30-year-old man killed Texas news Tragic incident in Killeen Police investigation in Killeen shooting