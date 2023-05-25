Shootings in Kansas City leave 7 dead including Antoinette Brenson, Jason McConnell, and Clarence Henderson

Zechariah Washington : KC shootings leave seven dead, including Antoinette Brenson and Zechariah Washington

In the past four days in Kansas City, seven people have lost their lives, including three individuals who were shot at a nightclub. The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department has identified the victims of the Sunday shooting at Klymax Lounge as Jason McConnell (41), Clarence Henderson (33), and Antoinette Brenson (25). On Tuesday, Zechariah Washington (16) was killed in a separate shooting in an apartment complex parking lot. Advocates stress that regardless of the victim’s age, losing a life to violence is a tragedy. KC Mothers in Charge, a support group for grieving families, has been providing resources for 10 years. Its founder and program director, Rosilyn Temple, who lost her own son in 2011, sympathizes with the victims’ loved ones. She worries that this year’s homicide rate is on track to exceed last year’s 169 deaths. Anyone with information about these homicides is urged to call the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline anonymously, and a reward of up to $25,000 is available for information leading to an arrest in any Kansas City, Missouri, homicide investigation.

Read Full story : Advocates offer support to growing number of Kansas City homicide victims’ families /

News Source : https://www.kctv5.com

Kansas City homicide victim support Advocates for homicide victim families Assistance for families of homicide victims Coping with homicide loss in Kansas City Kansas City homicide victim resources