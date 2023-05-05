Shootings Today : Eight people killed in shootings at a school in rural Pakistan

Eight people, including five teachers, were shot dead in a school in Pakistan’s north-western Kurram district on Thursday. The incident was sparked by a long-standing feud between Sunni and Shiite Muslims in the area. Two gunmen reportedly entered the school in the remote border town of Teri Mangal, less than a kilometre from the Afghan border, and opened fire on the teachers. They identified Shiite people and separated them before shooting them. The teachers killed were members of Pakistan’s minority Shia community, which is a frequent target of armed groups.

The attack occurred just hours after a man from the local Sunni community died in hospital from injuries he sustained after being attacked in his car. The incident highlights the ongoing sectarian tensions in the region, which have been simmering for some time. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, has condemned the attacks and ordered an investigation. The country’s former president, Asif Ali Zardari, has also tweeted that the shootings were an act of terrorism. There has been a surge in militant attacks in Pakistan in recent months, with several attacks targeting religious minorities in the country.

The incident is a reminder of the challenges that Pakistan faces in dealing with sectarian violence. The country has a long history of sectarian tensions between Sunni and Shia Muslims, which have often spilled over into violence. The rise of militant groups in the country has exacerbated the problem, with groups such as the Taliban and ISIS targeting religious minorities in the country.

The Pakistani government has been working to address the issue, but progress has been slow. The government has launched several initiatives aimed at promoting interfaith harmony and countering extremism. However, these efforts have been hampered by a lack of resources and political will. The government’s efforts have also been complicated by the involvement of external actors in the region, including India and Afghanistan.

The attack in Kurram district is a stark reminder of the need for Pakistan to redouble its efforts to address sectarian violence. The government must take decisive action to stamp out extremism and promote interfaith harmony in the country. This will require a sustained effort over many years, but it is essential if Pakistan is to build a peaceful and prosperous future for its people. The international community must also play its part in supporting Pakistan’s efforts to tackle extremism and promote peace in the region. Only by working together can we hope to overcome the challenges that lie ahead.

