shootout Today : Woman Killed in Gunfight in West Macon, According to Coroner

Woman Killed in Shootout in West Macon

On Friday morning, Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones confirmed that a woman had been killed in a shootout in West Macon. According to Jones, 26-year-old Kaneza Owens was shot multiple times at Green Meadows Townhouses on Log Cabin Drive.

Deputies Respond to Early Morning Call

Deputies received the call about the shooting at 3:46 a.m. on Friday morning. Owens was transported to Atrium Health Navicent where she was pronounced dead at 4:31 a.m.

21st Homicide in Macon-Bibb County

With Owens’ death, Macon-Bibb County has now seen 21 homicides in 2023. This is a grim statistic for the community, and law enforcement officials are working to find ways to combat violent crime in the area.

Developing Story

This is a developing story, and further information about the shooting has not yet been released. 13WMAZ will update the story as more information becomes available.

Conclusion

The shooting that took Kaneza Owens’ life is a tragedy for her family, friends, and the Macon-Bibb County community. It is vital that law enforcement officials work to prevent similar incidents in the future and bring those responsible to justice. Our thoughts are with Kaneza Owens’ loved ones during this difficult time.

News Source : 13WMAZ Staff

Source Link :Coroner: woman dead after shootout in West Macon/