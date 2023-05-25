Shopkeeper found dead in Poonch, Mohammad Yaseer Khan identified as victim

Posted on May 25, 2023

Mohammad Yaseer Khan : 22-year-old shopkeeper found dead in Poonch, identified as Mohammad Yaseer Khan

A young shopkeeper, identified as Mohammad Yaseer Khan from Dhargaloon village in Mendhar, was found dead inside his garment store under mysterious circumstances. The 22-year-old’s body was discovered in the early hours of Thursday, prompting a police investigation. Medico-legal formalities were conducted at a local hospital as officials begin their probe into the matter under the jurisdiction of the Gursai police station in Mendhar sub division.

News Source : GK NEWS SERVICE

