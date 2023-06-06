shoplifting suspect : Shoplifting suspect killed by Avondale police identified as 17-year-old boy

The identity of a 17-year-old boy who was shot and killed by Avondale police during a shoplifting incident more than three months ago has been announced by the Peoria Police Department, who conducted the investigation into the shooting. The incident occurred on February 21 near Buckeye and Dysart roads, after police responded to a shoplifting call at a Family Dollar store. The responding officer discovered a person matching the suspect’s description near the Agua Fria River, but during a physical altercation, the suspect choked the officer. The officer then drew his weapon and fatally injured the suspect.

Read Full story : Shoplifting suspect killed by Avondale police was 17-year-old boy /

News Source : KTAR.com

Shoplifting suspect Avondale police Teenage suspect Police shooting Crime and punishment