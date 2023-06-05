Short Natural Hair Hairstyle: Quick and Easy Hairstyle Tutorial for Short Natural Hair: Achieving a Simple and Natural Look

Simple Natural Hair Hairstyle: A Quick Hairstyle Tutorial for Short Natural Hair

If you have short natural hair, you may think your styling options are limited. But there are many simple and quick hairstyles that can be done with short natural hair. In this article, we will share some of our favorite hairstyles and give you a step-by-step tutorial on how to achieve them.

Wash and Go

The wash and go is a popular hairstyle for those with short natural hair. It’s easy to do and requires very little effort. Here’s how to achieve the wash and go look:

Step 1: Wash your hair with a sulfate-free shampoo.

Step 2: Apply a leave-in conditioner to your hair.

Step 3: Use a styling gel to define your curls.

Step 4: Let your hair air dry or use a diffuser to speed up the process.

Twist Out

A twist out is another simple and quick hairstyle for short natural hair. It’s a great way to add definition and volume to your curls. Here’s how to achieve the twist out look:

Step 1: Wash your hair with a sulfate-free shampoo.

Step 2: Apply a leave-in conditioner to your hair.

Step 3: Part your hair into small sections.

Step 4: Twist each section of hair, starting at the roots and working your way down to the ends.

Step 5: Let your hair air dry or use a hooded dryer to speed up the process.

Step 6: Once your hair is dry, gently unravel the twists.

Bantu Knots

Bantu knots are a fun and stylish way to wear your short natural hair. They’re easy to do and can be worn as a standalone hairstyle or as a way to create curls. Here’s how to achieve the Bantu knot look:

Step 1: Wash your hair with a sulfate-free shampoo.

Step 2: Apply a leave-in conditioner to your hair.

Step 3: Part your hair into small sections.

Step 4: Twist each section of hair, starting at the roots and working your way down to the ends.

Step 5: Wrap each twist around itself to create a small knot.

Step 6: Secure each knot with a bobby pin.

Step 7: Let your hair air dry or use a hooded dryer to speed up the process.

Step 8: Once your hair is dry, gently unravel the knots.

Finger Coils

Finger coils are a great way to create defined curls and add volume to your short natural hair. They’re easy to do and require very little product. Here’s how to achieve the finger coil look:

Step 1: Wash your hair with a sulfate-free shampoo.

Step 2: Apply a leave-in conditioner to your hair.

Step 3: Part your hair into small sections.

Step 4: Take a small section of hair and twist it around your finger.

Step 5: Continue twisting the hair around your finger until you reach the roots.

Step 6: Release the hair and repeat the process on the rest of your hair.

Step 7: Let your hair air dry or use a hooded dryer to speed up the process.

Afro Puff

The Afro puff is a classic and simple hairstyle for short natural hair. It’s a great way to show off your natural curls and add volume to your hair. Here’s how to achieve the Afro puff look:

Step 1: Wash your hair with a sulfate-free shampoo.

Step 2: Apply a leave-in conditioner to your hair.

Step 3: Gather your hair at the crown of your head.

Step 4: Secure your hair with a hair tie or elastic band.

Step 5: Use a pick to fluff out your hair.

Conclusion

Short natural hair doesn’t have to be boring or limiting. There are many simple and quick hairstyles that can be done with short natural hair. Whether you’re going for a wash and go or a twist out, these hairstyles are easy to achieve and can be done in just a few steps. So, embrace your natural hair and try out some of these fun and stylish hairstyles!

