“Short North gunfire bodycam footage” : Bodycam Footage of Columbus Police Responding to Short North Gunfire Made Public

Police Responding to Short North Gunfire: Bodycam Videos Released by Columbus Police

Bodycam footage from Columbus police responding to gunfire in the Short North has been released. Ten people were injured in the shooting, which took place early on Saturday morning, including the suspected gunman who was subsequently taken into custody. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is leading the inquiry into the incident, but has not yet said whether any of the injuries were caused by police gunfire. The shooting was one of three in the city over the weekend, with two fatalities. Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther called on state and federal lawmakers to take action to remove illegal guns from the streets.

News Source : Bethany Bruner, The Columbus Dispatch

Source Link :Columbus police release bodycam videos showing police responding to Short North gunfire/