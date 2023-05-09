“Short North gunfire bodycam footage” : Bodycam footage of Columbus police responding to Short North gunfire released

Police bodycam footage reveals Columbus officers responding to gunfire in Short North

The city Division of Police in Columbus has yet to release any information on whether any of the 10 people who were shot during a chaotic shooting spree in Short North have survived. The shooting happened more than 48 hours ago and there has been no update on the condition of the victims. The shooting spree has left the community in shock and mourning as they wait for updates on the victims. The police are yet to release any information on the shooter, his motive or if he is in custody.

News Source : dispatch.com – Dean Narciso , Bethany Bruner

Source Link :Columbus police release bodycam videos showing police responding to Short North gunfire/