“shortest international border”: Top 10 Shortest Borders in the World that are Hard to Believe

Top 10 Shortest Borders in the World That Are Hard to Believe

When we think of borders, we often imagine long stretches of walls and fences separating countries. However, there are some borders in the world that are so short, they’re almost impossible to believe. These borders are a testament to the unique geography and history of the countries they separate. Here are the top 10 shortest borders in the world:

1. Baarle-Nassau/Baarle-Hertog

The border between the Dutch municipality of Baarle-Nassau and the Belgian municipality of Baarle-Hertog is the shortest border in the world. It’s only 0.02 square kilometers in size and consists of 22 enclaves and exclaves. This means that there are pieces of Belgium inside the Netherlands and pieces of the Netherlands inside Belgium.

2. Vatican City/Italy

The border between Vatican City and Italy is only 3.2 kilometers long. It’s so short that it can be crossed in just a few minutes on foot. The border is also guarded by the Swiss Guard, who are responsible for protecting the Pope.

3. Monaco/France

The border between Monaco and France is only 4.4 kilometers long. It’s located in the Alpes-Maritimes department and is guarded by French police officers. Despite its short length, the border has a significant impact on the economy of both Monaco and France.

4. San Marino/Italy

The border between San Marino and Italy is only 39 kilometers long. It’s located in the Emilia-Romagna region and is guarded by Italian police officers. Despite its short length, the border has a significant impact on the economy of both San Marino and Italy.

5. Andorra/France/Spain

The border between Andorra, France, and Spain is only 84 kilometers long. It’s located in the Pyrenees mountains and is guarded by police officers from all three countries. Andorra is unique in that it has two co-princes: the President of France and the Bishop of Urgell in Spain.

6. Liechtenstein/Austria

The border between Liechtenstein and Austria is only 37 kilometers long. It’s located in the Alps and is guarded by Austrian police officers. Despite its short length, the border has a significant impact on the economy of both Liechtenstein and Austria.

7. Canada/Denmark

The border between Canada and Denmark is only 22 kilometers long. It’s located on Hans Island in the Arctic Ocean and is disputed by both countries. The dispute began in 1973 when Canada erected a flag on the island, and Denmark responded by leaving a bottle of schnapps and a note welcoming Canadian visitors.

8. Uzbekistan/Tajikistan

The border between Uzbekistan and Tajikistan is only 135 kilometers long. It’s located in the Pamir Mountains and is guarded by border guards from both countries. The border is often closed due to political tensions between Uzbekistan and Tajikistan.

9. Portugal/Spain

The border between Portugal and Spain is only 1,214 kilometers long. While this may seem long compared to the other borders on this list, it’s short compared to the total length of the border between the two countries, which is 1,214 kilometers. The border is located in the Iberian Peninsula and is guarded by police officers from both countries.

10. Bhutan/India

The border between Bhutan and India is only 605 kilometers long. It’s located in the Himalayas and is guarded by border guards from both countries. The border is often closed due to political tensions between Bhutan and India.

Conclusion

These borders may be short, but they have a significant impact on the countries they separate. Some of them are even disputed, showing that even the shortest borders can cause political tensions. Despite their size, these borders are a testament to the unique geography and history of the countries they separate.

Shortest international borders World’s shortest borders Top 10 shortest borders in the world Countries with shortest borders Unbelievably short international borders

News Source : 지식스쿨

Source Link :믿기 힘들 정도로 세계에서 가장 짧은 국경 Top 10/