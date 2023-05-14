Should I bring cash to London? : Is cash still king in London? Exploring the city’s payment trends

Cashless Payments: Is Cash Still King in London?

In recent years, cashless payments have gained immense popularity in London and across the globe. With the rise of contactless cards, mobile payments, and digital wallets, many people are questioning whether cash is still preferred in London. In this article, we’ll explore the city’s payment trends and determine whether cash is still the preferred method of payment.

Decline in Cash Usage

According to recent studies, cash usage in the UK has been declining steadily for the past decade. In 2019, cash payments accounted for just 23% of all transactions, compared to 60% in 2009. This trend is more pronounced in London, where cash usage is lower than the national average. A survey conducted by the London Assembly Economy Committee found that only 34% of Londoners carry cash on a daily basis.

Rise of Contactless Payments

One of the main reasons for this shift away from cash is the rise of contactless payments. Contactless cards and mobile payments have become increasingly popular in London, with many retailers and businesses now accepting them as a standard form of payment. In 2019, contactless payments accounted for 46% of all transactions in the UK, up from just 7% in 2013.

Public Transportation

This trend is evident in London’s public transportation system as well. In 2018, Transport for London (TfL) announced that it would no longer accept cash payments on buses to speed up boarding times and reduce delays. Instead, passengers are required to use contactless cards, Oyster cards, or mobile payments to pay for their journeys. This move was largely successful, with TfL reporting that bus journey times had been reduced by an average of 2-3 minutes per journey.

Digital Wallets

Another factor contributing to the decline of cash usage in London is the growing popularity of digital wallets. Digital wallets, such as Apple Pay and Google Wallet, allow users to store their payment information and make purchases using their smartphones. This method of payment is particularly popular among younger generations, who are more likely to use smartphones for everyday tasks.

Cash Still Preferred in Some Areas

Despite these trends, there are still some areas in London where cash remains the preferred method of payment. For example, small businesses and independent retailers may not have the resources to accept contactless payments or may prefer to use cash to avoid transaction fees. Additionally, some people may still prefer to use cash for privacy reasons or because they don’t trust digital payments.

Conclusion

Overall, it’s clear that cash is no longer king in London. Contactless payments and digital wallets have become increasingly popular, and many businesses and institutions have adapted to this trend. However, there are still some situations where cash is necessary or preferred. As technology continues to evolve, we may see even more changes in the way we pay for goods and services in London and beyond.

